Future Couple Alert? Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Spotted On Dinner Date!

Make space, Timothee Chalamet— Jacob Elordi appears to be the up-and-coming hot product amongst the single women in young Hollywood!

The Euphoria star just recently made headings over the awkwardness of dealing with ex Joey King on their movie Kissing Booth 2 But if looks are appropriate, the sweetheart has actually proceeded and is moving in on another fresh starlet,Kaia Gerber The set were spotted getting dinner together in Malibu on Tuesday, although a source informed E! News they aren’t a couple– yet.

The expert stated:

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there. They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”

These 2 have actually shared some friendly awaits the past– they were spotted together at a Golden Globes celebration previously this year, and in 2019 struck some style week occasions together with shared buddy Tommy Dorfman (with whom Elordi just recently shared some adorable trip pictures on Instagram.) This individually dinner date appears a bit more romantic, though.

