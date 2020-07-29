Future Apple AirPods could feature bone conduction for improved audio

Apple AirPods are among the very popular items of the business. It stays the go-to option for genuinely cordless earbuds. Apple improved the offering with the launch of AirPods Pro by presenting an active sound cancellationfeature Now, a brand-new patent tips that the business could be enhancing its future gadget with brand-new innovation.

A patent approved to Apple recommends that the business is dealing with a brand-new variation of AirPods with bone conductionaudio Apple has actually proposed a system that integrates bone conduction with regular air-based noise transmission, which could be utilized in its future AirPods.

For referral, bone conduction consists of transferring noise to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. It enables the user to hear audio material without obstructing the ear canal or utilizing earpieces. However, the tech does not have the capability to operate at high frequency. It would be fascinating to see Apple’s handle bone conduction tech.

Source: Apple Expert