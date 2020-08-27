Future AirPods might drop the force detection sensors for touch sensors

According to a series of submitted patents, Apple’s future AirPods might include easy touch sensors rather of force detection for control. The files factor that this would offer an enhanced control with a larger range of gestures.

For example, the touch sensors will have the ability to acknowledge gestures like swipes for volume control. No more squeezing or strong taps to manage your music or responding to calls. The easy touch sensors operate in an absolutely various method.

The touch sensing unit will cover the lion’s share of the outside of the AirPod and it looks for “change in capacitance.” The rest is everything about how the sensing unit paths that information to the chip.

In any case, this is a clear indicator that upcoming AirPods might provide more gestures and more complicated ones too.

