Fusion5 104Bv2 PRO Android Tablet PC – (Android 9.0 Pie, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Bluetooth, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, HD IPS Screen, GPS, FM, 5MP and 2MP Cameras)

Product Description

Fusion5 F104BvII PRO Android Tablet PC



Fusion5 is a leading independent brand selling tablet PCs since 2010. Fusion5 has served more than a million customers across the globe.



Experience What a Tablet PC really offers Business Pros, College Students, and Busy Travelers with our Fusion5 F104BvII PRO Tablet PC. Whether you’re a dedicated college student, a rising entrepreneur, or just a busy parent looking to stay ahead of your life when you’re traveling, nothing beats a tablet PC that provides all the versatility you need without slowing you down. That’s why we developed the Fusion5 Android Tablet PC F104BvII PRO that gives you more options for watching movies, completing work, school assignments, gaming, listening to music all at a quicker time than many traditional Tablet PCs available in the market.

Specification of F104BvII PRO Tablet PC:



Display

10.1″ IPS Screen

CPU

64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore and 3D graphics (OpenGL ES 3.1)

External Storage

Supports Micro sd cards upto 256GB

RAM/Memory

2GB

Storage

32GB

Camera

5MP Primary Camera and 2MP Front Camera

WIFI

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity (80% faster than traditional tablet pc when using the internet)

Operating system

Android 9.0 Pie

Sensor

G-sensor

HDMI

Micro HDMI

Bluetooth

4.0

Speaker

Dual Speakers

GPS

Yes

FM

Yes

VIEWER EXPERIENCE



Offering superior freedom and flexibility, this Android 9.0 Pie Google Certified Tablet PC lets you work, browse, shop or game on the go with a beautiful 10.1” IPS LCD paired with a touchscreen boasting unmatched responsiveness.

CERTIFIED SOFTWARE



The Fusion5 tablet leverages Android 9.0 Pie which provides access to the latest apps, software, and media options you won’t find on many non-standard tablets or devices.

GO WIRELESS



Along with an HDMI port for connecting TVs, Our PC tablet uses Bluetooth and a powerful dual-band Wi-Fi to give twice the standard typical connection speeds. Tablet PC is backed with GPS and FM as a standard.

Screen size

10.1 inches

10.1 inches

10.1 inches

11.6 inches

10.10 inches

RAM (Memory)

4 GB

4 GB

2 GB

2 GB

2 GB

Camera

5MP and 2MP

5MP and 2MP

5MP and 2MP

2MP and 2MP

5MP and 2MP

Storage

64 GB

128 GB

64 GB

64 GB

64 GB

Operating System

Windows 10 S Home

Windows 10 S Home

Windows 10 S Home

Windows 10 S Home

Android 9.0 Pie

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

GPS

✓

FM

✓

Powerful Quad Core Processor – Designed with a 64-bit MT8163 quad core processor and an advanced GPU, our small tablet PC offers advanced multitasking for video, audio, drawing, gaming and more.

Advanced Wireless Connectivity – Along with a HDMI port for connecting TV’s, Our PC tablet uses Bluetooth and a powerful dual-band Wi-Fi to give twice the standard typical connection speeds. Tablet PC is backed with GPS and FM as a standard.

Google-Certified Android Software – The Fusion5 tablet leverages Android 9.0 Pie which provides access to the latest apps, software, and media options you won’t find on many non standard tablets or devices.

Essential Built-In Accessories – Each Android tablet PC comes with a 5mp rear camera, 2mp front camera, and stereo speakers to help enhance your movie watching, music listening, or work on-the-go experience. Furthermore, this product is backed by our 12 months UK warranty. ***** Fancy a good quality case? Add ASIN B07ZN784LM to your basket now!