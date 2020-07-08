Fury over ‘utterly disgusting’ decision to stop free hospital parking for NHS workers

Fury erupted today over the government’s ‘utterly disgusting’ decision to stop free hospital parking for all NHS staff once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Matt Hancock promised ministers would cover the costs of car parking for NHS staff ‘going above and beyond every day’ at hospitals in England.

But the Department of Health has said the scheme — first introduced on March 25 — cannot keep on indefinitely.

Only ‘key patient groups and NHS staff in a few circumstances’ will have the ability to park for free as the pandemic eases. No further timeline has been given.

The British Medical Association said the move would have been a ‘rebuff to the immense efforts of staff and the sacrifices they have made to keep others safe’.

And Piers Morgan called it ‘completely ridiculous’, questioning why doctors, nurses and surgeons ‘have to pay for the privilege of going to hospitals to save yourself our lives’.

Matt Hancock promised ministers would cover the costs of car parking for NHS staff ‘going above and beyond every day’ at hospitals in England

Last week health minister Edward Argar claimed free NHS parking couldn’t continue forever and said officials were taking a look at how long it might ‘need’ to go on.

Responding on Friday to a written question from Labour’s Rachael Maskell, that he said: ‘The provision of free parking for National Health Service staff by NHS Trusts has not ended and nothing has changed since the announcement on 25 March.

‘Free parking for staff has only been permitted by support from local authorities and independent providers and this support cannot keep on indefinitely.’

Mr Argar said Number 10 wanted to make good on its promise in December of free hospital parking for the disabled, frequent outpatient attendees, parents of sick young ones who are staying overnight and nightshift workers.

He said: ‘Implementation of this commitment has been on hold whilst the NHS has been managing the Covid-19 pandemic and devoting its hospital parking capacity to staff and other facilities necessary for managing the pandemic.’

In response to still another question from Labour’s Zarah Sultana on Friday, Mr Argar said the government was ‘considering’ just how long it will ‘need to continue’.

And Piers Morgan called it ‘completely ridiculous’, questioning why medical practioners, nurses and surgeons ‘have to pay for the privilege of going to hospitals to save our lives’

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: ‘The Government’s decision to waive parking charges all through Covid-19 was a welcome announcement. ‘But to reinforce them is really a rebuff to the immense efforts of staff in the united states and the sacrifices they will have made to keep the others safe’

NHS HOSPITALS COLLECT RECORD-HIGH £254MILLION IN CAR PARKING CHARGES A third of hospitals in England raised the price tag on their car parking this past year, an investigation unveiled in December. NHS hospital car parks collected a record high £254,373,068 in charges and fines from patients, staff and visitors in 2018-19 – a 10 % rise on the previous year. Eighty-six per cent of individuals surveyed said parking at hospital stresses them out and the charges have already been described as ‘a rip-off’, ‘extortionate’ and ‘astronomical’. One hospital trust – North Tees and Hartlepool – charges an impressive £4 each hour for car parking, while Pennine Acute Hospitals in Manchester charges just £1. Manchester University Hospitals took in the most money from its car parks last year – an eye-watering £6.3million. Income from parking fines also increased by 8 % last year, to £1,557,749, with many saying they were fined because their appointment overran.

He added: ‘The Government’s focus remains on ensuring the commitment of free parking for the groups identified in their announcement of 27 December 2019.’

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Layla Moran said NHS workers must not be ‘saddled with exorbitant parking charges’ and said removing charges for staff was ‘the right move’.

She said: ‘Our healthcare workers deserved to have certainty they could get to work without extra charges or hassle.

‘Now the Government must provide clarity and ensure our workers are not saddled with exorbitant parking charges.’

Lib Dem’s health insurance and social care spokesperson Munira Wilson tweeted: ‘We will clap them on Sunday, then eliminate their free parking on Wednesday.’

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: ‘The Government’s decision to waive parking charges during Covid-19 was a welcome announcement.

‘But to reinforce them is really a rebuff to the immense efforts of staff in the united states and the sacrifices they will have made to keep the others safe.’

The BMA says it’s unacceptable for NHS staff to ‘have to pay significant amounts of money to park their car in hospital grounds’.

‘This is even more salient as the nation recognises the immeasurable contribution of healthcare workers in fighting this pandemic,’ Dr Nagpaul added.

Piers Morgan also criticised the move ahead ITV’s Good Morning Britain, calling it ‘utterly disgusting’.

He said: ‘It seems to me utterly ridiculous that doctors, nurses, surgeons, everyone in the healthcare system have to pay for the privilege of going to hospitals to save yourself our lives.

‘This strikes me as completely ridiculous. And particularly obscene when a worldwide pandemic strikes this country and they’re risking their own lives.’

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: ‘We want to make sure NHS staff can travel safely to work during the pandemic.

‘Which is why we requested that the NHS make parking free for staff, and that local authorities do the same making use of their car parks.

‘When the pandemic begins to ease, the NHS will continue to provide free hospital car parking to key patient groups and NHS staff in certain circumstances.’

The spokesperson offered no further clarity and just added: ‘We will provide further updates with this in due course.’

Figures obtained by the Press Association showed hospital trusts made £65million by charging staff to park in England — with some charging up to £3.50 an hour.

Trade union GMB unveiled earlier in 2010 that NHS staff were having to pay up to £1,300 per year to park at work.

Wales scrapped NHS parking fees in 2018 — but some hospitals in Northern Ireland still charged patients and staff before the pandemic.

Only three hospitals in Scotland — ones in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee — had parking charges pre-Covid-19 because they are run by private firms.