Fury as hundreds of Virgin Media users battle with internet outage for second day in a row

Hundreds of Virgin Media were today left not able to link to the internet when the network company suffered yet another outage.

Social media users have actually composed to the broadband company to grumble of days of what they state is periodic cuts to their service.

But the Downdetector site tape-recorded more than 700 problems throughout the UK on Wednesday early morning.

The chart from outage site Down Detector programs a spike in problems at about 8.30 am

Despite the high number of reported issues, a Virgin Media spokesperson informed the Standard there were no extensive or significant problems with its services.

Most problems were tape-recorded in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, London, Leeds and Preston.

A high number of consumers in Portsmouth, Norwich and Peterborough have actually likewise reported issues.

More than 250 individuals reported cuts to their services at 1am on Wednesday, prior to another spike at 8.30 am with an approximated 718 problems.

The telecoms company has actually been pestered with failures just recently as millions of Brits continue to work from house.

Yesterday, more than 400 Virgin Media consumers grumbled of being not able to link to the internet, peaking soon after midnight.

On July 23, more than 500 individuals grumbled of internet outage at about 1.30 pm with a concentration of reports in London andBirmingham

Customers required to social networks to grumble about the service today.

One user composed: ‘The Virgin Media network has actually been seriously unsteady these previous couple of months, frequently decreasing for hours at a time.

‘I’ve began checking out getting a failover connection.’

Another user included: ‘Virgin Media can you please simply confess that you have actually refrained from doing anything to make certain your network can deal with the increase of individuals utilizing it.

‘Every early morning it decreases without stop working while everybody’s going to from house.’

Lucy Smith stated: ‘Yet once again Virgin Media is down in Birmingham and most of the UK, question what reason will be utilized this time.

‘People working from house attempting to keep their tasks and they have this to competewith Disappointing service.’

Virgin Media consumers required to social networks to voice their aggravation about absence of service

This is simply the most recent report of problems with the Virgin Media service.

On July 6, thousands of users were left without internet for more than 2 hours with a high concentration of problems in Nottingham andLondon

The bulk of problems, around 77 percent, concentrated on connection issues by means of cable television internet.

One tweeted: ‘Hmmm @virginmedia down once again. Surprise surprise’.

Another stated: ‘@virginmedia having consistent problems with WiFi leaving while attempting to work house.

‘Have inspected online and states whatever is working fine, however it isn’t. In Birmingham’.

Dan Howdle, customer telecoms expert at UK broadband and mobile contrast websiteCable co.uk, informed MailOn line: ‘While the lockdown duration has actually definitely seen increased need for information by means of house broadband connections, so far UK networks have actually fared incredibly well.

‘Today’s reported failures on the Virgin Media network are regrettable, however it is not yet clear as to the precise cause.

‘It ought to be kept in mind that traditionally Virgin Media is quick to deal with such issues and users ought to not anticipate prolonged failures or problems.

‘In the meantime, throughout this misstep, it deserves bearing in mind that a lot of families will still have connection to the internet by means of their cellphones.

‘Those wanting to link other gadgets can utilize their mobile as a WIFI hotspot.

‘If your intent is video streaming or another data-intensive activity, nevertheless, users ought to understand that it is possible to rapidly strike their mobile agreement information limitation, unless of course it is unrestricted.’

On June 25, Virgin Media broadband decreased for more than 6 hours in London.

Enraged consumers required to social networks to vent their aggravation, stating they had lessons to teach, digital courts to go to, tests to do, and Zoom conferences arranged.

Internet connection problems were initially reported at 9.30 am in London, with users likewise reporting failures in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and other locations, according to the siteDowndetector co.uk.

Earlier this month, Ofcom, which controls the UK’s interactions market, stated it had actually been in contact with Virgin to develop the cause of the issue, and was working with them to ‘make sure consumers can access web services as quickly as possible’.