Fury as grade II-listed Women’s Institute college is set to be shut and sold after 72 years 

For more than 70 years, it has actually been the gem in the crown of the Women’s Institute– an instructional retreat where the girls of middle England might discover brand-new abilities or finesse old ones.

But now grade II-listed Denman College– where generations have actually collected given that 1948– might be closed completely and sold to the greatest bidder.

The propositions have actually provoked a furious reaction, with members implicating the WI– whose anthem is notoriously the hymn Jerusalem– of being ‘London-centric’.

Denham, a Georgian home based at Marcham Park, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, boasts a mentor centre as well as property blocks all set in 17 acres.

Every year up to 10,000 members and non-members– and even males– go to courses on a varied variety of topics, from more conventional WI pursuits such as baking and gardening to even more unexpected ones, such as … burlesque dancing.

But trustees today revealed strategies to close Denman completely, leaving personnel and tutors at danger of redundancy.

They firmly insisted that it was just a proposition and an assessment duration would follow prior to a decision was taken in the fall.

But in a declaration sent out to branches throughout the nation, the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI) board stated Denman would not be resuming after it was closed in lockdown.

Members implicated trustees of utilizing the pandemic as an ‘excuse’ and gotten in touch with them to offer their multi-million pound head workplace in London’s Parsons Green and relocate to Denman to conserve money.

Retired instructor Christine Hounslow, 84, who assisted raise ₤700,000 when Denman very first dealt with closure in 2016, stated she was ‘devastated’.

Mrs Hounslow, from Swindon, who initially signed up with the WI aged 24, included: ‘The WI is quite an old-fashioned and inflexible organisation and that’ s originating from an 84- year-old.’

Sue Catlett, of West Sussex, a member given that the 1990 s, and previous president of 3 branches, has actually participated in courses on retro aerobics, burlesque dancing, quilting and cheese making.

She stated: ‘In my opinion, it would be far better to sell the London office and make more use of the wonderful resource that is Denman.’

The board’s suggestion was to‘sell the college and for it to be placed on the market immediately’

New ‘Denman at Home’ online courses will be used and anybody reserved on to a standard program will be reimbursed.

Melissa Green, of the NFWI, stated: ‘Denman is a very special and much-loved place, and this decision was not taken lightly.’