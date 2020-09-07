Further NFL COVID-19 protocols for season revealed

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: A football with the NFL logo before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The NFL has rules in place for the days following games.

The NFL had the luxury of time when it came to preparing a season during the COVID-19 pandemic. That time is now all but up as the season begins Thursday night.

There was already no preseason and certain teams are planning to play with a limited set of fans in attendance. A new set of rules has been shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailing the rules for the day following a game.

Latest challenge to COVID season: NFL not allowing players into training facilities the day after games, based on memo sent to teams today. Anyone playing Sunday can’t go in Monday. Exceptions made for players on short weeks with games Thursday or players who require medical care — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

NFL staying extra cautious

The day following a game is one normally filled with rehab and film study, without an official practice. However, that does change when a Thursday night game is upcoming.

But for a…