Further coronavirus heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men By Reuters

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) – The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus discovered in heart muscle cells

The new coronavirus, which has previously been detected in some heart tissues, can also invade heart muscle cells, or myocytes, researchers have found. In Brazil, doctors found the virus in cardiac myocytes of an 11-year-old with multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 who died of heart failure, according to a report in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. In Italy, six adults who died of COVID-19 respiratory failure had active coronavirus in cardiac myocytes, with varying degrees of myocyte injury and cell death, doctors reported on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. None of the Italian patients had cardiac symptoms or a history of heart disease. The Italian doctors point out that 40% of patients who recovered from the genetically related SARS…