Furniwell Office Chair Computer Desk Chair Adjustable Racing Swivel Executive Task Chair Leather High Back Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support Wide Seat (Black)

【Thicker seat and backrest】Our office gaming chair selects high-density sponge as the filling, so you will feel good elasticity and cushioning of the seat when you touch it, which is especially suitable for people who work for a long time or engage in games and entertainment.

【Ergonomic design】Taking into account the use of the crowd, we adopted ergonomic design concepts when designing this chair. For example, the special lumbar and back support design can keep you in a comfortable state during long-term use without putting too much pressure on the muscles.

【Controlled rocking function】When you feel tired, you can achieve the rocking function by controlling the lever on the side of the office chair to help you better release the pressure. When you don’t want to use it, just push the lever inward to close it,the whole operation is very convenient.

【Mixed surface materials】Different from ordinary office chairs, our chair surface is covered with PU leather and mesh fabric. This design makes the chair more non-slip and wear-resistant, while maintaining good air permeability.

【Easy installation process】The simple and practical design style of our office chair makes the installation process easier. You only need to refer to the manual to complete the installation and put it into use in a short time