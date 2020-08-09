Furniture fundraiser helping church in Olyphant

It hasn’t constantly been simple to foot the bill at one church in Lackawanna County, and now parishioners and neighborhood members are coming together to assist.

Couches, dining-room tables, paintings, precious jewelry– all of this has actually been contributed toSt Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church inOlyphant Now, these products might assist the church survive. Hundreds of individuals came out for the church’s 3rd yearly furniture sale.

“With the church there’s fewer people, fewer parishioners, and fewer people going to church because of the pandemic, so we continued for the third year and we’re just really happy that we could pay some bills in the church,” stated volunteer Lauren Telep.

Lindsey O’Brien was more than pleased to assist. She became aware of the sale on Facebook and drove to Olyphant from her house in Forest City.

“With whatever going on, I attempt and support all small company and any type of fundraiser that I can. Churches require assist today simply as much as an