Furmax Ribbed Office Chair High Back PU Leather Executive Conference Chair Adjustable Swivel Chair with Arms (White)

Great for all offices, including home offices, the Devoko executive style chair suits the most professional of workspaces, with its white leather, ribbed design and high back

*Features:

-Fully adjustable height with 360-degree swivel rotation

-Heavy duty base with Wheels -Casters can avoid scratch on floor board

-Adjustable tilt tension control, allows you adjust up to 20 degrees

-With no traditional seat or back board used, this chair provides long lasting support and comfort

-The ergonomic design can relieve your tired feeling and pressure during long workdays

*Specifications:

Load capacity: 320 LBS

Seating area Dimension: 19.7″x19.1″ (W X D)

Backrest dimension: 18.1″x29.6″ (W X H)

Adjustable seat height: 16.7-19.9 inches

Overall Dimension: 25.8″ x25.8″ x43.2-46.3″( W X D X H)

*Package Includes:

-Office chair

-Installation Hardware

-Installation Tool

-Installation Manual

Material: the smooth, pliable Leather surface with ribbed stitching detail gives an upscale, luxurious feel

Work great for computer, gaming, executive office, conference Room, and reception; Offer extra comfort for many hours

Maximum capacity:320 LBS, Seating area dimension: 19.7″x19.1″ (W X D),Backrest dimension: 18.1″x29.6″ (W X H),Adjustable seat height: 16.7″-19.9″

High-quality PU leather, waterproof and wear resistant, long time use does not fade. Strong five – star feet provide good support.