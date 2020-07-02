Furloughed from her job, she’s now the ‘Lasagna Lady’ who cooks free meals for first responders and friends

So far, she has made more than 1,275 pans of lasagna for friends, neighbors, first responders, and anyone needing a good fresh meal — without charging anyone.

For Brenner, this can be a labor of love, and she has no plans to prevent.

“I knew it was my time in my life to give back to the people who paved life’s path for me to have the 45 years of life that I’ve had,” she told CNN.

Brenner, who moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, about six years back, was furloughed from work on a menswear store after Covid-19 hit. She quickly realized that she is of low quality at sitting around.

She said she decided she wanted to help elderly members of her community and those who could not escape and shop for themselves because of the pandemic.

So, she opted to act as a shopper for Instacart. She only spent two days dealing with the grocery delivery app — but during that time she noticed one item her clients kept asking for: frozen lasagna.

One of those clients was a person in his nineties. Brenner said when she delivered the frozen lasagna and other what to him, that he confessed to her he had not had any fresh food in nearly per month and a half.

That moment inspired Brenner to accomplish some food shopping of her own, and pick up the ingredients to produce her family a fresh lasagna based on her grandmother’s recipe.

“Frozen lasagna is not a treat,” she said. “I am not a fan of frozen lasagna. I’m very Italian.”

After her dish came out of the oven, Brenner jumped on Facebook to do what so many more have done for the duration of quarantine: Share her home cooked meal on social media marketing. In her post, Brenner offered to make her lasagna and deliver it free of charge to anybody who wanted one.

When she received enough requests, she visited the store and spent her $1,200 stimulus check on ingredients and started cooking.

She made significantly more than 130 lasagnas, and distributed them to those who requested it for free.

“The whole point of this is to spread that sense of community wherever we can through the comfort of lasagna,” she said. “So, I don’t want anybody to feel disincluded because reality is there are people out there who can’t afford a dollar.”

A one-woman operation

This is a one-woman operation. Brenner spends eight to 14 hours daily doing all the cooking herself. She spent the last 90 days working without a day off.

“Many of us go to work and want to go home right away… and I never had that feeling,” she said of her recent cooking endeavor.

Brenner started the operation in her own house, pushing her kitchen to its limit and creating a contactless food pantry in her front yard.

Recently, she said she was presented with free utilization of a commercial kitchen at the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s club, allowing her to develop her operation.

The procedure for distributing the lasagnas has allowed Brenner to see the impact of her work first hand.

One family, she said, cried when she arrived on Easter because without the lasagna and other treats, they told her they did not are able to afford to celebrate the holiday this year. Another man Brenner fed told her he’d recently lost both his father and young son to Covid-19. One woman told Brenner she donated lasagna to the nurses taking care of her mother in a Alzheimer’s ward.

Brenner said she feels her lasagna delivers significantly more than just nutrition: It creates an opportunity for family members to bond.

“That’s a family meal, that’s time to sit together, that’s memories making, that’s conversations,” she said. “It’s something you’ll remember the rest of your life.”

Although she distributes the lasagnas for free, many in her community desired to chip in. They chose to organize a number of fundraisers on the web to help Brenner keep the operation going. Over the last nine weeks, Brenner said they raised significantly more than $23,000 for her — which translated in to 1,275 pans of lasagna.

While Brenner doesn’t know what can happen when her furlough ends, she said she doesn’t plan to stop making lasagna for the others. She called the connection with making lasagna for her community “a dream come true.”

“People say ‘are you tired?'” Brenner said, “and I go, ‘you know, I don’t have time to think about that, I have lasagna to make.'”