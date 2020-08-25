Furlough canceled for 13,000 immigration services workers

The financially strained U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said Tuesday it would cancel the planned furlough of 13,000 workers scheduled for Sunday after sustained bipartisan pressure from Congress.

“Averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs,” USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said.

“A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021,” he added.

The Homeland Security agency, which processes applications for visas, asylum and citizenship, had announced potential furloughs in May after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States.

The agency, which gets a considerable portion of its funding from fees, was projected to have a $571 million deficit as the country went into lockdown, and announced furloughs for late July.

But a combination of cost-cutting measures and an increase in fee revenue have improved its financial situation, leading to a delay and ultimately the cancelation of the furloughs.

A recent estimate found that USCIS would finish the year with a surplus of $230 million and remain solvent at least through November, by which point new funding should be in place.

The spending cuts, however, mean the agency will operate less efficiently, and it anticipates longer wait times for processing cases and inquiries.

Bipartisan members of…