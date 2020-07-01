Furious parents demand primary school reinstates star head teacher who was suspended

Furious parents have demanded a school reinstates its star head teacher who was suspended for saying some teachers were ‘sat in the home doing nothing’ during lockdown.

Pauline Wood, from Grange Park in Sunderland, is under investigation after accusing her staff of bragging which they were spending ‘more time watching Netflix’ in the home than they certainly were working through the coronavirus pandemic as they were only getting into school two days weekly.

But concerned parents have now written to the board of governors at Grange Park Primary School, saying pupils and the area community have now been left ‘devastated’.

Fiona Telford, right, sent an email to the school’s board of governors to get Pauline Wood, right, who is under investigation for comments she made on a BBC radio station

Fiona Telford, whose daughter Francesca attends year three at the school, told MailOnline: ‘Parents and individuals from the area community have emailed governors and were absolutely devastated at the way in which Mrs Wood has been treated.

‘She’s just absolutely fantastic with our young ones and teachers as well, the way in which she has been treated is completely appalling.

‘Mrs Wood was leaving in September anyway but she hasn’t even had the chance to bid farewell to the students, who love her.

‘I only told my eight-year-old girl yesterday and she’s gutted. Mrs Wood knows them individually and is just a lovely, lovely person.’

Ms Telford sent an email to the board of governors yesterday, expressing her sadness at their decision and praising the ‘relentless quest for excellence’ from the head teacher, who spearheaded Grange Park Primary School’s ascent up the Ofsted grading system.

She added: ‘Mrs Wood most definitely must be reinstated – each parent I’ve spoken to, even grand-parents and carers of young ones, were definitely gobsmacked.

‘We were planning to go right to the school and say our goodbyes while socially distancing, and while she’s being investigated no-one can.

‘I wouldn’t want this to impact her negatively and tarnish most of the good work she has done over the 15 years she’s been head teacher.’

Melanie Jordison, whose son or daughter previously attended the school, also sent a letter to the board, saying she is ‘disgusted with the attitude of governors’ who suspended Mrs Wood.

She wrote: ‘This situation needs resolving as at the moment I, along with other people in Sunderland and around the country, think that this case of suspending the headteacher has brought the school in to disrepute.’

Mrs Telford sent an email to the board of governors yesterday, expressing her sadness at their decision (pictured: a general view of Grange Park Primary School)

Mrs Wood, pictured speaking to pupils, spearheaded the school’s rapid ascent up the Ofsted grading system from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’ in 15 years

Mrs Wood, a married mother-of-three, said she was suspended on full pay on June 12 by the school’s new chair of governors Mary Hodgson.

She claimed Ms Hodgson had told her the action was being taken due to her ‘bringing the school in to disrepute’ by making her comments about teachers within an interview on local radio three days earlier.

Previously talking to MailOnline, Mrs Wood said she was left ‘disappointed’ by her suspension and believed proper procedures was not followed.

She disclosed that she had already handed in her notice at Grange Park School in Sunderland last January so she could leave in August, partly because she felt ‘a small minority’ of staff are not pulling their weight.

Mrs Wood was exercising her notice, ready to leave at the end of August, when she was suspended over her and banned from going back to the 220-pupil school without permission.

She said she and her former chair of governors ‘who was amazing’ had handed within their notice, partly because they had ‘seen several signals’ which they were being undermined by some staff.

Mrs Wood said: ‘We felt one or two staff were being niggardly and I thought, ‘Do I truly need this now?’

‘So the two of us decided we’d resign in January so the school had a really good chance of recruiting the cream of the crop for September. In December, it felt we’d this little group who were acting like petulant kids.’

Mrs Wood (left) is being investigated for potentially bringing her school in to ‘disrepute’ all through an interview on local BBC radio earlier this month

Though the BBC interviewer praised Mrs Wood (far left) for her ‘very refreshing’ honesty, the school’s governors suspended her following a complaint that she made ‘potentially disparaging comments’ about her staff

She had read out texts on BBC Radio Newcastle from parents concerned with the level of support schools have now been offering young ones, including the one that said a statement all schools were working hard to simply help pupils was ‘simply wrong’.

Though the BBC interviewer praised Mrs Wood for her ‘very refreshing’ honesty, the school’s governors suspended her following a complaint that she made ‘potentially disparaging comments’ about her staff.

She was told this ‘raised serious concerns about your professional conduct and judgement… which potentially brings the school in to disrepute’.

Mrs Wood claimed that some teaching staff had reportedly refused to work with site for three days a week – instead of two – citing problems getting childcare cover.

After she was suspended, she told Schools Week: ‘It is extremely concerning that the headteacher could be suspended for giving a truthful response to questions posed by members of the general public.’

78% of education settings that as a rule have children in nursery, Reception, Year 1 or Year 6 were open to a minumum of one of these year groups on June 18, DfE says This is up from June 11 when over two in three (67 %) primary schools opened more widely to pupils. 92 per cent of settings were open in some capacity on June 18 – the same as the prior week, in line with the Department for Education (DfE) statistics. Around 1,160,000 children attended an education setting on June 18, representing 12.2 % of pupils who normally attend, up from 9.1 % on June 11. Attendance remains highest among Year 6 pupils, with 34 % of all Year 6 young ones in attendance on June 18, up from 26 per cent on June 11. Attendance was 26 per cent in Year 1, up from the fifth the prior week, and 29 % in reception, up from 22 % on June 11, the figures show.

She has since tweeted: ‘As Headteachers, our job descriptions say we ought to hold staff to account.’

Mrs Wood has been at Grange Park for 15 years and it has been again and again praised in Ofsted reports for her ‘relentless’ pursuit of ‘excellence’. She was credited with overseeing an exceptionally positive affect pupils’ outcomes’ and saw the school shortlisted for a prestigious TES award in 2012.

The head teacher said she did not know who had nominated the school for the award, but said she was thrilled.

Mrs Wood has also championed breakfast clubs to help low-income working families avoid going on the dole.

She had kept the price tag on the school’s club at only £1 for nine years to 2014 in a large boost for parents.

She told the Sunderland Echo in 2014: ‘The cost of childcare could be a big barrier to working, and the lower-paid the task, the more unlikely it’s that parents will feel it is worth it.

‘Even morning meal clubs can begin to add up if parents have more than one child at school and need to utilize them every day. The cost may then eat in to a salary and make it seem pointless for parents to work.

‘But it is essential that parents are given the chance to work and set a good example for his or her children. And that’s why we haven’t raised the price of our breakfast club in very nearly a decade.’

Grange Park, which is in another of the most deprived areas in the united states and has 226 pupils, now sits in the top two per cent for phonics and maths at key stage two level nationally.

Chair of Grange Park school governors Mary Hodgson previously said that she couldn’t comment on personal circumstances since it would be a ‘breach of confidentiality’.

Mrs Wood was working out her notice period and employment advert on her position closed in March. It offered applicants an income of between £57,986 and £67,183 a year for the permanent role, beginning September 1.

General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Geoff Barton said head teachers can ‘give their perspective and insight to the public via the media’.

He added that general advice to workers is to allow them to have three key messages for the interviews and also to be helped by somebody when they prepare.

It comes after education unions faced accusations they certainly were sabotaging efforts to get young ones back to school, with the National Education Union insisting Boris Johnson’s ‘one metre plus’ rule will still make teaching difficult.

School closures are overwhelmingly impacting disadvantaged young ones, with a recent survey revealing two million children in the UK had done scarcely any schoolwork at home through the coronavirus lockdown.

Around one in five pupils have performed no schoolwork, or significantly less than an hour each day, since schools closed partially in March. Meanwhile, only 17 % of young ones put in significantly more than four hours a day.

Other figures revealed that nearly a third (31 per cent) of private schools provided four or maybe more online lessons daily, weighed against just six per cent of state schools.

MailOnline has contacted the school’s board of governors for comment.