Furious Gaming Chair Racing Style Swivel Computer Gamer Chair with Fully Foam, Esports Video Game Chair, PU Leather Executive Office Chair with Lift Headrest and Lumbar Support Gray



Price: $169.99 - $139.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 23:53:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Natural Sponge

Thick and high-density foam has comfortable sitting, and without deformation in prolong using.

Adjustable Backrest

90°-160° reclining for working, gaming, reading or napping

Ergonomic Design

keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work.It can be useful to relieve arm pain

360 Degree Swivel

360° swivel and smooth racing caster wheels for mobility.

FURIOUS Gaming Chairs

Features:

-1.90°-160° Angle adjustable backrest makes the chair multipurpose

-2.360-Degree swivel and nylon smooth-rolling casters .

-3.Handrail height can be adjusted from 10.6 to 13.7 inches

-4.Seat height can be adjusted from 17.3 to 20.4 inches

-5.The seat can be rotated 360 degrees

Specifications:

-Maximum capacity: 350 lbs

-Seating area dimension: 21.2″ x 20″ (W x D)

-Backrest dimension: 20.8″ x 33.4″(W x H)

-Overall dimension: 28.3″ x 28.3″x 49.6-53.4″ (W x D x H)

Recline

✓

✓

✓

Lumbar support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Asemble

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Reclining Angle

90 ° to 160 °

90 ° to 160 °

90°-160°

Swivel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Weight Capacity

260lb

260lb

350lb

350lb

350lb

【36 Month Warranty】 3 year free manufacturer warranty (not included due to man-made damage). If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will respond immediately.

【Easy to Put Together】 – Our gaming chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. The office chair has commercial-grade components, maximum support up to 350 lbs. Follow the instruction, you’ll found easy to set up, and desk chair estimated assembly time in about 10-20mins.

【Comfortable Ergonomic Office Chair】The cushion is made of high elastic natural sponge. The body’s gravity and sponge elastic force act on the same point, effectively counteracting the two forces. Keep the shoulder and hip bones from deforming. The seat back adapts to the natural shape of the human body to prevent your spinal soreness. The built-in lumbar support will provide good back support and help you maintain your posture.

【Multi Purpose Function】 You can easily adjust our gaming chair using the adjustment mechanism to meet the needs of your computer desk or office. The height of the seat is adjustable. 20 ° rocking function, can be locked or free. Seat 360 ° rotation function. 90 ° to 160 ° back tilting system. You can work comfortably, read or play, watch a movie or relax

【Dimension】 – Seat adjustable height: 17.5″ – 21.5″ (H); Seat Area: 20″(L) x 21.5″(W). Size of Back: 22.5″(L) X 30.5″(W)