Funtouch OS 10 update for vivo Z1 Pro and Z1x now seeding in India

After a prolonged delay vivo is lastly pushing its steady Funtouch OS 10 update alongside Android 10 to the Z1 Pro and Z1x in India. The firmware brings modernized UI parts, new wallpapers, added performance to the Jovi assistant and









The update for the Z1 Pro bears the PD1911F_EX_A_1.7.8 construct quantity and comes in at 3.1 GB in dimension. The Z1x update comes with the PD1921F_EX_A_1.11.4 and weighs in at 3.32GB. Both updates additionally carry the May safety patch. According to vivo, each updates are at present in their greyscale section which means they are going to be seeded to just a few unit initially as a form of a soak take a look at earlier than arriving to everybody.

