Funria Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Ergonomic Swivel Black Task Office Chair with Flip-Up Arms Lumbar Support Computer Desk Chairs

You might not familiar with the BIFMA certification, but what it stands for is excellence in product performance and is officially acknowledged by The Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association of the United States.

In order to achieve a BIFMA certification a mesh office chair must meet strict standards for its’ performance, including backrest strength test, five-flaw strength test, spin test, fatigue test of swing mechanism, seat fatigue impact test, stability test, etc.

Mesh Office Chair Parameters



Net Weight: 24.7 lbs

Back Size: 19.7”W x 22.8”H (50 x 58cm)

Seat Size: 20.9”W x 19.3”D (53 x 49cm)

Seat Thickness: 3” (7.5cm)

Seat Height from Floor: 16.5 – 20.5”H (42 – 52cm)

Arm Height From Floor: 25.6-29.5”H (65 – 75cm)

Arm Height From Seat: 8.27”H (21cm)

Outside width across the arms: 25.6” (65cm)

Base Size: 25.6”W x 25.6”D (65 x 65cm)

Overall Height: 39-43”H (99 – 109cm)

Note: All dimensions are measured manually, please allow the deviation of 1 inch.

Ergonomic Design

S-shaped backrest

fits the curve of spine, reduce pressure and enhance comfort.

Built-in lumbar support

provide enough support for your lower back, reduce back pain and make you work at ease.

Height Adjustable

With the fluid 360°swivel and height adjustment, this mesh task chair suits for all height ranges.

Lift up the lever to go up and down to get a comfortable height.

Height adjustment range: 4”/10 cm.

Lowest seat height to floor: 16.5”/42cm

Highest seat height to floor: 20.5”/52cm

Slightly Rocking Mechanism

Push in the lever to lock the chair back to upright position.

Pull out the lever to activate the rocking mechanism.

Turn the tilt tension knob to make rocking easier.

Attention: This mesh desk chair can be only locked in upright position, not in any other angle.

Stylish Mesh Office Chair with Superior Quality Material



Padded Flip-up Armrests

Padded with a small cushion and covered by mesh cloth.

Enhance comfort and relieve sore and pains of arms.

Bend the armrests back and forth with ease whenever you want, convenient and flexible.

High Density Mesh

Computer chair back covered by American-made high density mesh, durable, breathable, supportive, transformation- and abrasion-resistant.

Chair seat covered by high quality strong mesh cloth, promoting air circulation, increasing breathability and comfort.

Waterfall Seat & High Resilience Cushion

Made of high resilience sponge and breathable mesh cloth to provide more comfort

Waterfall seat edge designed to take pressure off legs while seated and help to improve circulation.

Flexible and Space-saving

When the desk chair is not in use, you can bend the armrests back and push it under desks, quite flexible and space-saving.

Suitable for all kinds of home offices, private offices and multi-person offices.

Pass SGS and BIFMA Test

Selected superior material to build this gas lift cylinder, pass the SGS and BIFMA test, strong and durable, more solid and safer, can bear more weight capacity.

Sturdy Nylon Base

Heavy duty nylon base is used to offer great stability and mobility. Office chair maximum capacity up to 300 lbs, and the base up to 3000 lbs, pass the SGS and BIFMA test.

Durable and Flexible Casters

After tens of thousands rolling times test, the nylon casters can provide great mobility in any surface, never scratch the floor, no noise when gliding.

Easy Installation

All tools and accessories included in the package. With the guidance of instructions, you can finish the installation alone within 15 minutes.

Multifunctional Mesh Office Chair – Height adjustable, flip-up armrests, flexible 360 degree swivel, rocking mechanism with tilt tension adjustment knob, thanks to the high quality-tested pneumatic gas lift and durable nylon base.

Ergonomic Design Task Chair – Breathable curved screen mesh back, featuring ergonomic design with built-in lumbar support, support your lower back and enhances the natural curve of your spine throughout all day.

Padded Flip-up Arms – You can bend the armrests back and forth with ease whenever you want, flexible and space-saving. Armrests padded with a sponge and covered by mesh cloth, relieving sore and pains of arms during work time.

Breathable Padding Seat – The padded mesh seat is thick and resilient, made of high quality sponge and breathable mesh cloth to enhance comfort. Featuring waterfall seat edge to relieve stress, wider seat size (20.9″W x 19.7″D) to give you more space and flexibility.

Pass the BIFMA and SGS Test – All our mesh office chair passed the BIFMA and SGS certification, high quality and trustworthy mesh task chair ensured.