FUNMILY Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Treadmills for Home with Bluetooth Speaker& Desk, Installation-Free Walking Jogging Machine for Home/Office Use



Price: $479.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 00:39:15 UTC – Details)





【Multifunction Display Screen with Desk】Compared with other treadmills, we have a multi-functional LED display with a desktop for PC and water cup meantime to track your performance in terms of time, speed, distance, calories and steps, providing you with an excellent and effective home treadmill training.

【Bulit-in Bluetooth &Quiet Shock belt】Open bluetooth setting to find BT-MUSIC, match it and enjoy the music.Running belt with a shock-absorbing system, high-strength, high-elastic double-layer running board, non-slip anti-static lawn texture running belt. Best for jogging, walking, running and aerobics at home.

【Space Saver Design】Compact footprint and a quick-folding design, the convenient transport wheel allows you to move easily and fold it for easy. Expanded size: 49.2 x 23.2 x 36 inches, folding size: 49.2 x 23.2x 8.2 inches, Max User Weight:265LBS

【Zero-Installation &Safety Design】The folding treadmill nearly zero-installation with fully assembled , safety key and an emergency switch off button that immediately cuts off the power supply.

【What You will Get】US warehouse delivery 3-7days and 12-Month friendly customer service. If you don’t satisfied with this treadmill or have any question about the product, please feel free to contact us at any time.