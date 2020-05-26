A rural county in southwestern Georgia has emerged as an unlikely coronavirus hotspot. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports Georgia health officials believe a quarter of the state’s 5,400 cases may have started at two funerals in the city of Albany. #CNN #News
source
Funerals turn small Georgia town into coronavirus hotspot
A rural county in southwestern Georgia has emerged as an unlikely coronavirus hotspot. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports Georgia health officials believe a quarter of the state’s 5,400 cases may have started at two funerals in the city of Albany. #CNN #News