Funerals turn small Georgia town into coronavirus hotspot

By
Mayukh Saha
-

A rural county in southwestern Georgia has emerged as an unlikely coronavirus hotspot. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports Georgia health officials believe a quarter of the state’s 5,400 cases may have started at two funerals in the city of Albany. #CNN #News

