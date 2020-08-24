Funeral Home Discovers Woman’s Corpse Is STILL ALIVE – OMG!

Talk about a close call!

According to reports, a 20- year- old lady who had actually been stated dead by authorities was found to be alive and breathing over the weekend after being given a funeral home.

The Southfield Fire Department stated the unnamed lady was discovered unresponsive and not breathing at a home in Southfield, Michigan earlySaturday Paramedics got to the scene and carried out CPR on her and attempted other “life-reviving methods” for half an hour prior to medical readings figured out “at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

Bill Mullan, a representative for the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, informed People that the lady was stated dead based upon genuine- time medical information like heart beat and breathing by an emergency clinic physician at a regional healthcare facility through phone. He discussed that sending this medical information is standard procedure.

The representative went on to describe that the fire department called the medical inspector’s workplace as soon as the lady was stated dead. The forensic pathologist on responsibility figured out that, based upon what the emergency clinic doctor stated and the lady’s case history, her body did not require more forensic assessment and must be launched to her household.

So, the “corpse” was sent out to …