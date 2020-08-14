Funeral held for Wilson 5-year-old shot by neighbor while playing outside :: WRAL.com

— A Wilson male remained in custody Monday night, about 24 hr after cops stated he shot and eliminated a 5-year-old young boy.

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, was collared in Goldsboro by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Goldsboro cops and theWayne County Sheriff’s Office He was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond in the Wilson County prison.

During a quick court hearing Tuesday early morning, he stated he prepared to employ his own legal representative and turned down an effort to have a judge designate a lawyer for him.

Police were contacted us to a shooting in an area in the 5100 block of Archers Road simply after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members stated Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his daddy’s home when he was shot in the head. The young boy’s 2 siblings, ages 8 and 7, saw their bro get shot, according to Cannon’s mom.

Cannon was required to Wilson Medical Center, where he passed away.

No information about a possible intention for the shooting have actually been launched, however cops stated the shooting wasn’t random.

Sessoms lives next door to Cannon’s daddy, and a neighbor stated that the 2 guys had supper together Saturday night and …