Fundraiser held for young girl with mystery illness

Two- year-old Celia has actually been dealing with high fevers, rashes, joint discomfort, and vision issues. Her physicians have yet to determine the cause for her signs.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– One Schuylkill County neighborhood is rallying behind a little girl who has actually been experiencing a mystical illness.

Celia, 2, has actually been dealing with high fevers, rashes, joint discomfort, and vision issues.

Doctors at Hershey Medical Center and CHOP have actually been attempting to determine precisely what’s going on with no luck right now.

Celia’s mama Catrina has actually run out work while attempting to assist her child.

The neighborhood came together Sunday at West Penn Rod and Gun Club for a fundraiser to assist reduce the monetary concern.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’re doing and have been doing since this all started five months ago,” stated Catrina Mehallic, Celia’s mama.

