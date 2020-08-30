Fun projects with Arduino and ESP8266 :: Learn by doing ::: From Arduino IDE installation to Relays, LCD Displays, Audio, SD cards, GPS tracking and more



Arduino was a complete revolution in the electronic scene. It turned regular people into makers. With Arduino anyone is able to develop a device that combines software and hardware for personal or business uses.

But any new development requires a knowledge base to dominate and not everyone has the time and desire to real technical guides, specifications and take cryptic courses to learn programming languages and electronics.

This new book from Steadman Thompson Editorial propose to “learn by doing” with 8 exciting and super fun projects. What kind of projects? A traffic light, a retro handheld soccer game, a WiFi alarm, a small synth, a GPS tracker, a mini jukebox and more.

The book contains circuits, programming code and even enclosure files if you want to 3d print them, so your prototypes become professional projects ready to be used.

With easy language and clear explanations, from the type of boards, to IDE installation and most used sentences, start today with Arduino and learn by doing.

Below you can find the complete list of projects contained in this book:

Traffic lights: the main idea of this project is to get familiar with Arduino IDE, the application required to write and upload code to Arduino. At the same time, you will develop a project that can be used for toy race cars or as a decorative object for your office desk.

Soccer retro handheld game: you can add buttons, a buzzer and some programming to previous project of controlling leds with Arduino and you end up having a retro handheld game. Shoot penalties and score to win. Pure seventies fun and at the same time understanding of all the things behind scenes.

Clapper: Arduino works with 5 and 3.3v but you can use it to control 110V devices and you can even do so without leaving your couch. Make a Clapper device from scratch to control devices with a clap. This item was a best seller in the eighties. You can now find out how to make it.

WiFi Alarm: maybe you want to protect your garage or office box. With this WiFi alarm you will get an email notification if someone breaks in. The unwanted visitor will get a sound coming from the buzzer.

Scrolling news: of course you can view the Smartphone to read the news but what about a scrolling led display with most important news coming from your selected feeds? Welcome to the scrolling news device.

Mini Jukebox: you know jukeboxes, those old bar machines to select and play music. With mp3 module, Arduino, LCD display and some buttons you can make your own Jukebox, ready to be played.

Synthesizer: a synth is a device that generates electric signals that are converted to music. With Arduino, a button, a rotary encoder and a buzzer we can make a simple but yet fun synthetizer.

Location tracker: maybe you want to control your employees or your partner vehicles. Maybe you want to make an anti theft device. With Arduino, an SD card reader and a GPS module you can do that easily.