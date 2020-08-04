Fullmosa Smart Watch for Android iOS,Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor,Activity Tracker with 1.3″ Full-Touch Screen,IP68 Waterproof Smartwatch Compatible Samsung iPhone,Watch for Men Women



Price: $54.90

(as of Aug 04,2020 04:10:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Call/Text Messages/SNS Notification Steps

Run ‘Gloryfit’ app in the phone background and make sure the device is paired with your phone successfully.

Please make sure that ‘Phone’&’Messages’&’SNS app’ notification is also open in your phone’s setting:Setting>Notifications>’Phone’&’Messages’&’SNS app’>Allow Notifications;

Please make sure that the ‘Gloryfit’ app notification is open in your phone’s setting:Settings>Notifications>Gloryfit>Allow Notifications;

Turn on ‘Call Alert’/’SMS'(Text Messages)/SNS Notification in the ‘Gloryfit’ app:Open App>Device>Call Alert/SNS Alert>Allow notification;

How to ensure the accuracy of heart rate monitor：

1. The watch should be worn tightly;

2. The smart watch should be worn two fingers away from the wrist;

3. The heart rate lens is not dirty and blocks the light;

FAQ

Q: Does it work with Samsung Note 10?

A:The smart watch is compatible with most iOS 8.2 & Android 4.4 or above smart phones.Your can check your cellphone’s version in settings-about phone to confirm it.

Q:Can I make a call or answer text with the watch?

A:You can get the alerts and read the messages directly on the watch,but can’t make call or answer text with it

Data monitoring

Heart Rate,Sleep Tracker,Blood Pressure,Blood Oxygen,Active Tracker,Step Counter;Calorie Counter;Distance

Heart Rate,Sleep Tracker,Blood Pressure,Blood Oxygen,Active Tracker,Step Counter;Calorie Counter;Distance

Heart Rate,Sleep Tracker,Blood Pressure,Blood Oxygen,Active Tracker,Step Counter;Calorie Counter;Distance

Heart Rate,Sleep Tracker,Blood Pressure,Blood Oxygen,Female Health Monitor,Active Tracker,Step Counter;Calorie Counter;Distance

Call & Message Reminder

✓

✓

✓

✓

Multi-sport mode

3

7

7

7

Music Control

✓

X

√

✓

Languages

13

14

14

15

Other Features

Alarm clocks,Timer,Stopwatch,Camera,Hands up and screen lighting;Sedentary reminder,Find your phone

Alarm clocks,Timer,Stopwatch,Camera,Hands up and screen lighting;Sedentary reminder,Weather forecast

Alarm clocks,Timer,Stopwatch,Camera,Hands up and screen lighting;Sedentary reminder,Weather forecast,Continuous heart rate

Alarm clocks,Timer,Stopwatch,Camera,Hands up and screen lighting;Sedentary reminder,Weather forecast

Compatible System

Android 4.4 and above，iOS 8.0 and above ,Bluetooth 4.0

Android 4.4 and above，iOS 8.2 and above,Bluetooth 5.0

Android 4.4 and above，iOS 8.2 and above,Bluetooth 5.0

Android 4.4 and above, iOS 9.0 and above

Waterpfoof Level

IP67

IP68

IP68

IP67

Battery Life

7-15 days

10-30 days

10-30 days

5-25 days

Band Size(MM)

22

22

22

20

♥【All-day Activity Tracker】: Every part of your day matters—-track steps, distance and calories burned. This smart watch for men women with 7 sport modes records your workouts like runs, swims, tennis and bike rides, then logs them in the app for you, App supports GPS voice broadcast.

♥【Health Watch for Men Women】: This men or women watch combines the low-power 4-LED optical heart rate solution to provide more detection performance, real-time HR/BP/SoP2 monitoring is essential to safeguard your health. Data displayed on this smart watch is for reference only and not for medical use.

♥【Compatible Smart Watch for Android and iPhone Phone】: This smart fitness watch works with Android 4.4 and above / iOS 8.2 and above.Call, text alerts to keep you in touch with your loved ones, SMS and SNS alerts to let you stay connected with social media updates, available when your phone is nearby.

♥【IPS Full Touchscreen Smart Watch】: Round 1.3″IPS screen fitness watch with alloy bezel, the large viewing angle and adjustable brightness will bring you excellent user experience, and this smart watch tracker also comes with a 22mm quick release band for a quick switch.

♥【Waterproof Fitness Tracker & Long-Lasting Battery】: The sport watch with an IP68 water-resistance rating, the fitness activity tracker is protected from dust, rain, and even swimming, please avoid wearing it in hot baths and saunas. With 10 days of use or 30 days of standby on a single charge.