‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure talks being a Christian in Hollywood: ‘The Bible to me is truth’

“My faith is really the foundation of who I am,” the actress explained. “It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m ready the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on.”

8 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT CANDACE CAMERON BURE

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ON ‘FULLER HOUSE’ SET SECRETS AND HER CHRISTIAN FAITH: ‘THE BIBLE MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME’

“The Bible to me is truth,” Bure continued. “I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn’t go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything.

“I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it’s not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How it helps me? It’s hard to say because it’s just a part of my being.”

The “Fuller House” star admitted that over the years, she had to pass on several scripts because they didn’t align with her beliefs.

“I’ve had a lot of those, passing on projects, saying no to projects because they didn’t feel right for me,” she shared. “And a lot of those were because of the boundaries that I’ve created for myself within the choices I knew I was going to make. And some of them were really easy to pass on.”

‘FULLER HOUSE’ STAR CANDACE CAMERON BURE TEARFULLY DOCUMENTS FINAL DAY OF FILMING: ‘SICK TO MY STOMACH’

CANDACE CAMERON CALLS CO-HOSTING ‘THE VIEW’ HER ‘MOST DIFFICULT JOB I’VE HAD TO DATE’

However, Bure did reveal that while some projects may have seemed tempting, her faith has always come first in her career.

“Some of them, it hurt, definitely,” said Bure. “There’s some that I’ve wanted, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, it’s not so bad.’ But in my heart, I’m like, ‘But it’s not right for me.’ And that is what I’ve always trusted, that if I can’t walk away having done something and be super proud of it, or if I have any sort of red flag in my heart that I may have regret over this, even again, if it’s not this thing that seems bad to everyone, but in my spirit, it doesn’t feel right, I just know that’s made it easier to make that decision to stay true to who I am.”

Despite saying no to numerous projects, Bure has stayed busy. In fact, she has worked with the Hallmark Channel for over 10 years creating family-friendly films that matched her values. She also has a production company called Candy Rock Entertainment which “only produces family-friendly entertainment.”

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS PARENTS’ RELATIONSHIP LED TO OWN LASTING MARRIAGE: ‘IT’S INCREDIBLY INSPIRATIONAL’

‘FULLER HOUSE’ STAR CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS BROTHER KIRK CAMERON WILL APPEAR IN SEASON 5

“That’s what I’ve made my life mission as far as work goes — to be in that space in the entertainment industry,” said the mother of three. “Hallmark Channel has been this wonderful, wonderful relationship. And it’s grown so much over the years. I … auditioned for my very first Hallmark movie, and now I believe I’m 24 movies into it with them.”

Bure said she’s looking forward to what the future holds for her creatively. Most recently “Fuller House,” the Netflix reboot of her original sitcom “Full House,” came to an end in June after five seasons. The original series aired from 1987 until 1995.

“It was bittersweet,” said Bure on saying goodbye. “It’s been such an incredible run to be back on television, and that was the sweet part. We came back. I got to play DJ Tanner again. I got to work with my best friends again. And that was such a blessing, such a gift. And the fact that the audience, everyone embraced the show, and we had five incredible seasons, it’s on the top of my highlight reel as far as my career goes. It’s amazing.”

Bure revealed that on the last day of filming, there were a lot of “happy and sad tears” on set.

END OF ‘FULLER HOUSE’ PROMPTS CANDACE CAMERON BURE’S EMOTIONAL INSTAGRAM POST: ‘IN TEARS ALL MORNING’

CANDACE CAMERON BURE’S DAUGHTER ON NOT GETTING TEMPTED IN HOLLYWOOD: I ‘OWE THE WAY THAT I AM TO MY PARENTS’

“I remember I didn’t want to miss anything,” she reflected. “I didn’t want to be so in my tears that I would forget to enjoy the day and soak in all the memories.”

Bure said she’s thankful “Fuller House” allowed her to reunite with the original cast. And since the show premiered in 2016, their relationship has only gotten stronger.

“We’ve always kept in touch,” said Bure. “We’ve always been friends over the years. But once you get to actually see each other every single day now… it just changes your relationships. So we were all so appreciative of the opportunity that we got. … It was like lightning striking twice. So the relationships just got even stronger, which is amazing. I guess it could’ve gone the other way, but we don’t have jealousy in the cast. We all just have gratitude, so our relationships were even stronger, and stronger today.”

According to Bure, she wouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t really the end of the “Full House” legacy.

‘FULLER HOUSE’ STAR CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES SECRET FOR A LONG MARRIAGE: ‘STICK WITH IT’

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES HER SECRET TRICKS TO LOOKING YOUNG

“I still don’t think that these characters are over because I think they’re going to live in people’s hearts for so many more years,” she said. “They’ve been beloved for so many years, and I don’t think that it’s going to go away. And so who knows if there’s even another iteration of the show in another 10 years?”

“Fuller House” is currently available for streaming on Netflix.