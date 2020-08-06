Full TV and stream listings of football matches in Malaysia

*All times revealed areMalaysian
Monday August 3
Only one match is readily available for seeing today.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5: 30 pm
|Victory v Mariners
|Astro CH818
Tuesday August 4
Two matches can be enjoyed on Tuesday.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2: 40 am
|Ross County vMotherwell
|Astro CH818
|5: 30 pm
|Wanderers v Glory
|Astro CH818
Wednesday August 5
The staying group that will win promo to the 2020/21 Premier League will be chosen this day.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2: 40 am
|Brentford vFulham
|Astro CH813/833
|5: 30 pm
|Phoenix v Roar
|Astro CH818
Thursday August 6
Your abstaining earlier in the week will be rewarded by the football gods on this day, as the Europa League lastly resumes.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12: 50 am
|Shakhtar vWolfsburg
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH819
|12: 50 am
|Copenhagen v Basaksehir
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH810
|12: 55 am
|PSG v Sochaux
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|2: 55 am
|Man United v LASK
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH819
|2: 55 am
|Inter vGetafe
|Bein Streaming//Astro CH810
|8: 00 am
|Philadelphia v Portland
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|5: 30 pm
|Adelaide v Sydney
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818