toggle caption Caroline Amenabar/NPR Caroline Amenabar/NPR

Updated at 11: 31 p.m. ET

President Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican election for the 2020 race versus Democrat Joe Biden in a speech that roughly slammed his challenger’s record, railed versus “cancel culture,” and consistently conjured up an ominous picture of a “socialist agenda.”

Throughout the week, speakers to the Republican National Convention have actually argued that Trump would bring back “law and order” and make America a much safer nation thanBiden Republicans typically have actually focused more on what they call a bleak future under Democrats instead of on the record of Trump’s actions over the last 4 years.

Trump’s address comes a week after Joe Biden guaranteed to lead the nation out of a “season of darkness.” (Read our annotation of Biden’s speech here)

Trump, who spoke at the end of the Thursday night program of …