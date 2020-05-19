Full-time contracts replaced by retainers for women’s cricketers

Twenty-four feminine cricketers will ­obtain regional retainers beginning subsequent month, because the England and Wales Cricket Board makes an attempt to melt the ­monetary blow of coronavirus.

Cricket’s governing physique had deliberate to introduce 40 new full-time home participant contracts this yr, as a part of a £20 million two-year funding within the ladies’s sport. However, these have been delayed as Covid-19 brought about a shutdown of the game.

With the Hundred cancelled final month, too, many gamers have been neglected of pocket, and there have been fears some could possibly be compelled to stop the game because of the monetary pressure. Women’s home cricket is basically beginner, with solely the 22 centrally contracted England gamers making a dwelling from the sport.

Though the ECB has not been capable of ring-fence deliberate funding for the ladies’s sport, it has come good on its suggestion earlier this month that it might assist gamers financially within the meantime, with 24 retainers set to be allotted by the eight new areas, beginning on June 1.

Clare Connor, the ECB director of girls’s cricket, made the announcement on Tuesday, whereas reiterating the ECB’s intention to award the 40 ­full-time contracts later this yr.

“The momentum behind the women’s game has been staggering in the last few years and it is still firmly our ambition to build on that,” Connor stated. “This was on account of be probably the most thrilling yr within the sport’s historical past for our main home gamers. Various them would have been ­hoping to signal a full-time contract with one in all our eight areas this summer season.

“While we nonetheless intend to award these full-time contracts in 2020, we wish to attempt to help our gamers as a lot as we are able to till that time, therefore the ­introduction of those retainers to ­present an interim resolution.

“As the effects of Covid-19 on the rest of the summer and beyond become more apparent, we will continue to support our players to the best of our ability, and we promise them that our drive for a more gender-balanced sport remains vitally important.”

Players awarded funding can be required to stick to strength-and-conditioning programmes and undertake on-line coaching, together with anti-corruption and anti-doping schooling.

Earlier this month Connor stated there was an opportunity that no ladies’s cricket would happen in England this yr, with males’s worldwide fixtures being prioritised, as broadcast offers value £280 million relied on them going forward.

There stays no replace on the standing of the ladies’s 50-over competitors between the eight new areas (made up of groupings of counties), that’s scheduled to go forward in September.