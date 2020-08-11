Full-time backer for Percat

The team has actually run a rolling sponsorship program on the # 8 Holden for the previous couple of seasons, biking through a variety of backers on a round-by-round basis.

However there will be some consistency for the rest ofd this year for the four-time race winner, with R&J Batteries upping its dedication to BJR after starting as a bonnet sponsor on Todd Hazelwood’s automobile in Sydney last month.

” BJR have a remarkable performance history in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship,” stated R&J Batteries CEO Stuart Hamilton.

“The opportunity to extend our relationship with Brad, Nick and the group is one we have actually leapt at.

“We are happy to be handling calling rights for Nick’s # 8 automobile.”

The offer comes throughout a purple spot for Percat, who got race wins in both rounds because the season resumed in late June.

” I’m stired to have R&J Batteries on the automobile,” he stated.

“It’s constantly enjoyable having a brand-new livery each round, however to get the support and assistance locked away for the rest of the year feels excellent, specifically throughout this challenging time.

” I have actually had a fantastic re-start to the season and I’m seeking to continue these outcomes. Currently sitting 4th in the champion is a fantastic outcome and everybody at BJR has actually stepped it up and we have actually been working actually difficult recently so I’m eagerly anticipating …