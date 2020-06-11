Full testimony of Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother | US news

Chairman Jerrold Nadler and members of the committee,

Thank you for the invitation to be here today to talk about my big brother, George. The world knows him as George, but I called him Perry. Yesterday, we laid him to rest. It was the hardest thing I ever had to complete. I’m the big brother now. So it’s my job to comfort my brothers and sisters, Perry’s kids, and everyone who loved him. And that’s a lot of people. I need to be the strong one now, because George is gone.

And me being the big brother now is why I’m here today. To do what Perry always would have done – to take care of the family yet others. I couldn’t take care of George that day that he was killed, but maybe by addressing you today, I can be sure that his death would not take vain. To make sure that he could be more than yet another face on a t-shirt. More than another name on an inventory that won’t stop growing.

George always made sacrifices for the family. And he made sacrifices for complete strangers. He gave the little he had to simply help others. He was our gentle giant. I was reminded of that when I watched the video of his murder. He called all of the officers “sir”. He was mild mannered; that he didn’t fight. He paid attention to all the officers. The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds – he still called them “sir” as he begged for his life.

I can’t tell you the sort of pain you feel whenever you watch something similar to that. When you watch your big brother, who you’ve looked up to your entire entire life, die? Die begging for his mom?

I’m tired! I’m tired of pain, the pain you feel whenever you watch something similar to that. I’m here today to request you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired.

George called for help and that he was ignored. Please pay attention to the calls I’m making to you now. To the calls of our family and the calls ringing out in the streets around the globe. People of all backgrounds, genders and races attended together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make police the solution – and not the situation. Hold them accountable once they do something wrong. Teach them what this means to treat people who have empathy and respect. Teach them what necessary force is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk.

George wasn’t hurting anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I will be asking you, is that exactly what a Black man is worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough. The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. By the leaders – which our country, the entire world needs the best thing.

The people elected one to speak for them, to produce positive change. George’s name means something. You are able here today to make your names mean something, too.

If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it’ll, then that he died as he lived. It is you to make sure his death isn’t in vain. I didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye to Perry while that he was here. I was robbed of that.

But I understand he’s looking down on us now. Perry, lookup at everything you did, big brother. You changed the entire world. Thank you for every thing. For taking care of us when on Earth, for taking care of us now. I am hoping you found mama and you will rest in peace with power. Thank you.