Full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ specs leak: first with 120 Hz screens and S865+ chipsets

Half a year after introducing the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Samsung is preparing a brand-new batch of flagship tablets, which will likely be revealed at the August 5th Unpacked occasion together with the Note20 duo. There’s an excellent factor to share the occasion as the brand-new Tab S slates will include boosted S Pen assistance with the exact same upgrades as the Note phones.

There will be 2 designs, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which will utilize various screens, both of which will be bigger than the 10.5″ panel on the S6. These will be Samsung’s first tablets with a high refresh rate screen, 120 Hz particularly.

.

.

.

.

.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Black

The Galaxy Tab S7+ will be the bigger of the 2 with a 12.4″ AMOLED display screen of 2,800 1,752 px resolution (and an in-display finger print reader). The Tab S7 will have an 11″ LTPS LCD rather (2,560 x 1,600 px, side-mounted FP reader). The LCD will be somewhat brighter than the AMOLED panel, 500 nits vs. 420 nits.

The 2 will have the exact same 9 ms latency to S Pen input as the Note20 phones. The quick reaction will supposedly make it seem like you’re composing on paper. The ornamental strip extending from the video cameras on the back will be the magnetic accessory point for the stylus.

Both tablets will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset (the first tablets to utilize the brand-new chip). It will be paired with high speed LPDDR5X RAM, beginning at 6GB, plus 128 GB storage. The 5G variations of the tablets will have 256 GB storage, likely more RAM too (there will likewise be a microSD card slot).

.

.

.

.

.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 • in Mystic White • in Mystic Bronze • USB-C and 4 speakers on the sides

The smaller sized Tab S7 will have a 7,040 mAh battery, while the S7+ will load a bigger 10,090 mAh power cell. Both will support 45 W quick charging through the USB-C port, nevertheless, you’ll need to provide your own as the tablets are anticipated to come with just a 15 W battery charger in package.

The S7 will be lighter than the plus design, 495 g vs 590 g, however the S7+ will be thinner at 5.7 mm (compared to the 6.34 mm density of its brother or sister). Their metal bodies will be painted in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

The tablets will have double video cameras on their backs– a broad webcam with a 13 MP sensing unit efficient in 4K video recording at 30 fps and a 5MP ultra wide-angle webcam, plus an LED flash. The 3rd and last cam on the tablets will be the 8 MP selfie webcam.

The objective is to have the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ complete with the iPad Pro andSurface To that end, Samsung will launch a keyboard add-on with a big track pad for usage in DeX mode.

For efficiency, the tablets will come with an updated Samsung Notes app and deep combination with Microsoft’s OneNote andOutlook The 2 Galaxy Tab S7 tablets will be excellent for multimedia usage as they include 4 AKG speakers on the side with Dolby Atmos assistance.

There’s no details about the rates and release dates for the brand-new Tab S7 slates right now.

Source (in German)