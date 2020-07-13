Full responsibility for escalation of situation rests with Azerbaijan – statement – Panorama

The Armenian Ministry of Defense provided a statement describing Azerbaijani shelling in the instructions of Tavush Province on Sunday and Monday.

According to the statement, on 12 July, at around 12: 30 pm regional time, for unidentified factors, the Azerbaijani soldiers relocating an UAZ automobile attempted to cross the Armenian state border. After caution shots from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani soldiers left their automobile behind and pulled back to their positions.

At around 1: 45 pm Azerbaijani soldiers as soon as again attempted to record the Armenian border position, opening weapons fire at it, however they were required to pull back, suffering losses, the Defense Ministry stated.

Later in the day the Azerbaijani military resumed the shelling of the very same Armenian position, utilizing 82 mm mortars and a tank.

The shootings continued through Sunday night regularly with various strength, the ministry stated, including all Azerbaijani efforts were reduced the effects of by the Armenian army systems.

The Azerbaijani soldiers resumed the shelling of the Armenian military stations in Tavush Province on Monday early morning.

“The Armenian Armed Forces retaliated adequately,” the ministry stated, including there were no casualties amongst Armenian servicemen.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan remains in consistent contact with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson- in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the ministry stated.

The Armenian defense chief has actually notified the CSTO authorities that the workers and command of the Armenian army are advised to stay restrained for the time being, and in case of Azerbaijani justifications on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, respond as required, as much as the capture of brand-new helpful positions.

The Armenian Armed Forces do not fire in the instructions of Azerbaijani settlements. Only engineering facilities and military devices are being targeted, the statement included.

“The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for its losses and the consequences of the escalation of the situation,” the statement concluded.