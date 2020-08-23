Full NXT TakeOver XXX results, videos and photos

Karrion Kross introduced the black-and- gold brand name’s end ofthe world period at NXT TakeOver XXX, dominating Keith Lee to end up being the brand-newNXT Champion Elsewhere, Io Shirai maintained the NXT Women’s Title with a gutsy win over Dakota Kai, Adam Cole got rid of Pat McAfee in the bold previous All-Pro’s outstanding in-ring launching, Damian Priest declared the North American Title in an impressive five-man Ladder Match, and far more.

Full results for NXT TakeOver XXX

NXT Championship

Karrion Kross w/Scarlett def. Keith Lee (C) (RESULTS|VIDEO)

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai (C) def. Dakota Kai ( RESULTS|PHOTOS|VIDEO)

Adam Cole def. Pat McAfee ( RESULTS|PHOTOS|VIDEO|EXCLUSIVE: COLE)

North American Championship Ladder Match

Damian Priest def. Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Velveteen Dream and Cameron Grimes ( RESULTS|PHOTOS|VIDEO|EXCLUSIVE: GRIMES)

Finn Bálor def. Timothy Thatcher ( RESULTS|PHOTOS|VIDEO)

Triple Threat Tag Team No 1 Contender’s Match (Pre-Show)

Breezango def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (RESULTS|PHOTOS|VIDEO)