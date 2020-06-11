Full moon dates for 2020, including July’s Thunder Moon

This year, the night of the Wolf Moon also saw a penumbral lunar eclipse take place. This type of eclipse is frequently mistaken for a standard full moon and does occur when the Moon moves through the outer, fainter area of the Earth’s shadow.

When? January 10

February: Snow Moon

The Snow Moon is named following the cold white stuff because historically it certainly is been the snowiest month in America. It’s also traditionally known as the Hunger Moon, because hunting was very difficult in snowy conditions.

When? February 9

March: Worm Moon

As temperatures warm, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds begin finding food. It also has multiple other names including the Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Crust Moon, while its Anglo Saxon name is the Lenten Moon.

This year’s Worm Moon was also a super full moon, appearing up to 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent bigger to the human eye.

This full moon graces our skies in exactly the same month since the Spring Equinox, which falls on March 20 in 2010, and also the micro new moon, which occurs on March 24 and sees the new moon at its furthest point from the Earth all through its orbit.

When? March 9

April: Pink Moon

April’s full moon is recognized as the Pink Moon, but don’t be fooled into thinking it will turn pink. It’s actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring.

It can be known as the Egg Moon, due to spring egg-laying season. Some coastal tribes known it as Fish Moon because it appeared at the same time since the shad swimming upstream.

This full moon is essential because it is employed to fix the date of Easter, that is always the Sunday following the first full moon following a spring equinox. This year, that moon appeared on Thursday April 8, which means Easter Sunday fell four days later, on Sunday April 12.

The Pink Moon appears during the same month as the Lyrid meteor shower and in 2020, it was also the second super full moon of the season.

When? April 8

May: Flower Moon

Spring has officially sprung by the time May arrives, and flowers and colourful blooms dot the landscape.

This full moon can be referred to as Corn Planting Moon, as crops are sown in time for harvest, or Milk Moon, as May was previously known as the “Month of Three Milkings”.

When? May 7

June: Strawberry Moon

This full moon is named after the beginning of the strawberry picking season. It’s other names are Rose Moon and Hot Moon, after the start of summer’s summer.

It appears in the same month as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year (June 20) in which we can enjoy 16 hours, 38 minutes and 20 seconds of daylight.

This year, the night of the Strawberry Moon also saw a penumbral lunar eclipse take place. During the maximum phase of the eclipse, space observers in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa may have seen the Moon’s surface turn slightly darker than usual.

When? June 5

Total lunar eclipses

A total lunar eclipse, otherwise known as a ‘blood moon’, occurs when the Moon moves to the Earth’s shadow. At the length of the Moon, this shadow seems like the bull’s eye at the centre of a dartboard.

The umbral shadow slowly creeps across the Moon’s disc until it engulfs it completely. You may possibly think the Moon would disappear from view at this time but this really is typically incorrect. The Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens, refracting or bending the Sun’s red light to infill the otherwise dark umbra. This results in the Moon’s usual white hue transforming into a deep blood orange.

Space fans will remember that the last total lunar eclipse graced our skies on January 21, 2019. In total the celestial spectacle – which was also a full moon and a supermoon – lasted five hours, 11 minutes and 33 seconds, with its maximum totality peaking at 5:12am.

While the following total lunar eclipse just isn’t set to happen in the UK until May 16, 2022, three prenumbral lunar eclipses will occur this year on January 10, June 5 and July 5.

This type of eclipse takes place once the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, also called the penumbra, causing hook darkening of the lunar surface. Therefore, it is easily mistaken for a normal full moon and unlike an overall total lunar eclipse, it can be difficult to notice or observe.

Once in a blue moon

Does this well-known phrase have anything regarding the Moon? Well, yes it does. We use it to refer to something happening very rarely and a blue moon is a rare occurrence.

A monthly blue moon is the name given to a second full moon that occurs in one calendar month and this typically does occur only once every two to three years. In 2020, the Hunter’s Moon on October 31 will also be a blue moon because it could be the second full moon to occur in October.

A seasonal blue moon describes the 3rd of four full moons to occur within an astronomical season. In 2019, May’s Flower Moon was a seasonal blue moon.

There’s all moons, too – exactly how many do you know?

Full moon: We all know what they’re. They come around on a monthly basis and light up the sky at night.

New moon: Sometimes known as the invisible phase, as it generally can’t be noticed in the sky. It’s once the Sun and Moon are aligned, with the Sun and Earth on opposite sides of the Moon. As an effect, the side of the Moon that faces the Earth is left in complete darkness.

Black moon: Most experts agree that this refers to the second new moon in a 30 days, while some utilize the term to explain the third new moon in a season of four new moons. The last black moon took place on August 30, 2019, that has been also a brilliant new moon, and the following one is placed to take place on August 19, 2020.

Blood moon: Also known as a total lunar eclipse. It’s when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the consequence of a rare mix of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. There was one in the UK in January 2019, with the next one set to be visible over South America, North America and parts of Europe and Africa on May 16, 2022. Space fans in the UK will not be able to see every phase of this eclipse, but can see it at totality once the Moon appears with a reddish-orange glow.

What is a supermoon?

Ever looked up at the night sky to visit a full moon so close you might almost touch it? Well you’ve probably spotted a supermoon.

The impressive sight happens when a full moon is at the idea in its orbit that brings it closest to Earth. To us Earth-lings, it appears around 30 % brighter and 14 per cent bigger.