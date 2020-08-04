Full Moon 2020 meaning: Why is the August Full Moon called the Sturgeon Moon? | Science | News

The Almanac said: “As the dog days of summer began to give way to cooler temperatures, the Algonquin fishing tribes converged on the great lakes and other major bodies of water to fish for sturgeon: massive, prehistoric fish that can grow to more than 12 feet long

“Because these fish were such an important part of the tribe’s survival, August’s Full Moon came to be known as the Full Sturgeon Moon.

“Tribes who lived farther south knew it as the Full Red Moon, because the sultry haze of late summer made the moon appear reddish in colour.

“It was also called the Green Corn Moon or the Grain Moon, because late summer signified the beginning of the harvest, when food was put away for the cold months ahead.”