Full list of NFL players opting out of the 2020 season

Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, New EnglandPatriots (Photo by Timothy Bouwer/ ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Who all has decided out of the 2020 NFL season and will not play this year?

The 4: 00 p.m. ET due date to choose out of the 2020 NFL season has actually reoccured.

Players had till late afternoon on Thursday,Aug 6 to choose if they were going to play in the upcoming 2020season While some players revealed their intents days beforehand, others waited till the last possible minute to make the finest choice for them and their households. Football is an accident sport, so the worry of contracting the infection in close contact is easy to understand.

Per the NFL CBA, players who are considered high threat can gather $350,00 0 for not playing this season, while others who decided out for other factors can make $150,00 0 this fall. Again, everybody needs to make the choice that is finest for them and their households. Obviously, these were challenging options to makes so we need to appreciate what the following players chose to do this year.

Here is the list of every gamer who has actually decided out of the 2020 NFL season.