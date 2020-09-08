Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Dustin Johnson to No. 150

Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title. Part of that victorious haul was a huge chunk of bonus money. The bonus pool was $60 million, with the champ getting 25% of that.

Here’s a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn’t make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week’s finale.

1. Dustin Johnson: $15,000,000

T2. Justin Thomas: $4,500,000

T2. Xander Schauffele: $4,500,000

4. Jon Rahm: $3,000,000

5. Scottie Scheffler: $2,500,000

6. Collin Morikawa: $1,900,000

7. Tyrrell Hatton: $1,300,000

T8. Patrick Reed: $960,000

T8. Rory McIlroy: $960,000

T8. Sebastian Munoz: $960,000

11. Sungjae Im: $750,000

T12. Harris English: $682,500

T12. Webb Simpson: $682,500

14. Mackenzie Hughes: $620,000

T15. Daniel Berger: $582,500

T15. Hideki Matsuyama: $582,500

17. Tony Finau: $550,000

T18. Abraham Ancer: $527,500

T18. Lanto Griffin: $527,500

T20. Brendon Todd: $497,500

T20. Viktor Hovland: $497,500

22. Bryson DeChambeau: $478,000

23. Kevin Kisner: $466,000

T24. Cameron Champ: $445,333

T24. Cameron Smith: $445,333

T24. Ryan Palmer: $445,333

T27. Joaquin Niemann: $420,000

T27. Kevin Na: $420,000

29. Marc Leishman: $405,000

30. Billy Horschel: $395,000

