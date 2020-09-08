Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Dustin Johnson to No. 150

Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title. Part of that victorious haul was a huge chunk of bonus money. The bonus pool was $60 million, with the champ getting 25% of that.
Here’s a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn’t make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week’s finale.
1. Dustin Johnson: $15,000,000
T2. Justin Thomas: $4,500,000
T2. Xander Schauffele: $4,500,000
4. Jon Rahm: $3,000,000
5. Scottie Scheffler: $2,500,000
6. Collin Morikawa: $1,900,000
7. Tyrrell Hatton: $1,300,000
T8. Patrick Reed: $960,000
T8. Rory McIlroy: $960,000
T8. Sebastian Munoz: $960,000
11. Sungjae Im: $750,000
T12. Harris English: $682,500
T12. Webb Simpson: $682,500
14. Mackenzie Hughes: $620,000
T15. Daniel Berger: $582,500
T15. Hideki Matsuyama: $582,500
17. Tony Finau: $550,000
T18. Abraham Ancer: $527,500
T18. Lanto Griffin: $527,500
T20. Brendon Todd: $497,500
T20. Viktor Hovland: $497,500
22. Bryson DeChambeau: $478,000
23. Kevin Kisner: $466,000
T24. Cameron Champ: $445,333
T24. Cameron Smith: $445,333
T24. Ryan Palmer: $445,333
T27. Joaquin Niemann: $420,000
T27. Kevin Na: $420,000
29. Marc Leishman: $405,000
30. Billy Horschel: $395,000
31. Adam Long:…