Fulham’s Cyrus Christie wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for June | Football News







Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for June, receiving 49 percent of the public vote.

With just five goals in 285 prior league games, Christie barely rated as a threat when that he stepped in to the Fulham attack, but the sweetness of his low, 25-yard drive suggested otherwise.

Christie said: “I will most likely not ever hit another one as clean! I actually do it quite a bit in training, I’m always working on it, so it was nice that it came off for once!

2:07 Nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June Nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet, especially since it was the winner in a west London derby. It could have been nice if there have been some fans there, though!

“That’s the end the away fans could have been at as well therefore it would have been good, however it was more important to win the game.”

Christie beat off competition from Luton Town’s Harry Cornick and Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier.