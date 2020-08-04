Fulham vs. Brentford: Teams set for the world’s most lucrative football match, worth a possible $346 million, in Championship play-off final

The winner will be granted a location in next season’s Premier League and will gain the monetary advantages of playing in English football’s leading flight.

According to analysis from Deloitte , Fulham might make an extra $176 million (₤135 million) throughout the next 3 seasons if it is promoted, while Brentford stands to make $209 million (₤160 m).

Brentford, which has yet to function in the Premier League, is set to make more since it’s not getting parachute payments which Fulham presently gets after its transfer in2019 Parachute payments are created to assist clubs change economically to life beyond the Premier League if they are relegated.

However, if Tuesday’s champ prevents transfer in its very first season in the Premier League, it stands to make an extra $346 countless earnings over the next 5 years, mainly through broadcast offers.