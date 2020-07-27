Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic wins Championship Golden Boot | Football News





Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has actually won the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award for the 2019/20 season.

Mitrovic dealt with stiff competitors throughout the season from regional competitor Brentford’s striker Ollie Watkins, however the Serbian’s 26 objectives, scored in simply over 3,500 minutes on the field, sufficed to protect the award.

A double in the penultimate match of the season, versus Sheffield Wednesday, enabled Mitrovic to leapfrog Watkins into survey position, with neither strikers able to contribute to their tally as they went after automated promo on the last day.

The award, which considers all league video games, and does not consist of Play-Off components, existed to Mitrovic at training after the last video game of the season last Wednesday.

Mitrovic stated: “It’s a great honour. It implies I did my task well this season, so I’m pleased with this. Of course I wish to thank my team-mates and supervisor, everybody at the club who assisted me to win this. I wish to state a huge thank you because without them I would not have actually won.

“It’s a nice award and I’m happy to win it. Now hopefully we can finish the job and get promoted. It would be nice to follow this award with one more Play-Off winner’s medal. That’s what we’re working towards and hopefully we can do it.”

Golden Glove – Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall), David Raya (Brentford)

The Brentford and Millwall goalkeepers David Raya and Bartosz Bia łkowski have actually shared the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award for the 2019/20 season.

Raya and Bialkowski both ended up the season with 16 tidy sheets, one ahead of both Leeds United’s Kiko Casilla and Wigan Athletic’s David Marshall.

The awards, which consider all league video games, and do not consist of play-off components, existed to both of the winners after the last day on Wednesday.

Bia łkowski got this award in his very first season at The Den, where he played in each of their 46 league video games, after changing the hurt Frank Fielding in the 43 rd minute of the opening day component versus Preston North End.

Bia łkowski stated: “It’s an honour to win this award and I’d like to thank all of my team-mates for working so difficult each and every week to make it possible.

Brentford’s David Raya (C) positions with his team-mates after winning the Championship Golden Glove award

Raya came close to winning the Sky Bet League One award 2 seasons earlier when he was Blackburn No 1, however went one much better this season as an important member of the second-meanest defence in the Championship.

“Without them doing what they do, as well as they do, my job in goal would be impossible but thanks to them we were able to secure many clean sheets over the course of the season.”

Raya stated: “Clean sheets are for the group; they begin with the striker and go all the method through to me.

“Everyone has shown a great desire to defend and put their bodies on the line to keep clean sheets this season. That has paid off with this award and our really good defensive record this year.”