Fulham 2-0 Cardiff: Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah fire Cottagers up to third | Football News

Highlights of the Sky Championship match between Fulham and Cardiff.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored on his return for Fulham while they climbed up to third in the Championship with a 2-0 win over Cardiff.

Fulham kept their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive as Mitrovic’s penalty and Josh Onomah’s effort in each half secured their victory at Craven Cottage on Friday night, moving them to within four points of West Brom in 2nd, and five behind Leeds – with those two sides playing later on the weekend.

For Cardiff, though, it had been a huge blow to their play-off hopes. They remain sixth, but just a point clear of Swansea and three ahead of Preston and Derby. All three could overtake yet overtake them by the end of the round of games.

Mitrovic returns to steer Fulham to victory

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 24th goal of the season from the penalty spot for Fulham

Fulham had won all three games in which Mitrovic had been suspended for his elbow on Ben White during their defeat at Leeds, but there is no doubt whatsoever that Scott Parker would throw him straight back in – even handing him the armband.

And on 35 minutes that he repaid that faith, winning a penalty off Dion Sanderson as he was pulled down in the box, before sending the ball in to the top corner from 12 yards – his 24th of the growing season to put him one ahead of Ollie Watkins in the race for the Golden Boot.

While Alex Smithies had no chance with the penalty, he did make a brilliant save on 42 minutes to deny Fulham a second. Bobby Decordova-Reid picked up the ball 25 yards out and submitted a peach of a strike that appeared destined for the most notable corner, just for Smithies to fling himself to his left to tip it onto the bar.

On the stroke of half-time Decordova-Reid needs to have put Fulham two ahead, though, but sent a header wide from point-blank range after having a brilliant cross from Anthony Knockaert straight into the heart of the six-yard box.

Cardiff, who themselves had hit the bar right after falling behind from a Joe Ralls effort, pushed again for an equaliser following the break, nonetheless it was Fulham who struck next to double their lead on 66 minutes.

It was smart work from Onomah as he played a one-two with substitute Stefan Johansen, receiving the ball from the smart pass in the box, before taking a touch and driving one low into the bottom corner. After that, there is no way straight back for Cardiff.

Talking points: Should there have been a Hector red card and another Fulham penalty?

Michael Hector and Callum Paterson exchange words after a coming together in the second half

There would have been questions from Cardiff as to how Fulham defender Michael Hector avoided a red card after a coming together with Callum Paterson after 58 minutes, but referee Gavin Ward elected just to show him the yellow card. A dismissal could well have changed the overall game at the purpose with only a goal inside.

Had Fulham perhaps not gone on to win the game, however, then they may have felt aggrieved themselves by what they felt needs to have been a particular penalty after 63 minutes – just three minutes before their 2nd goal.

It appeared that Curtis Nelson had clearly handballed a Joe Bryan cross, before Will Vaulks tripped Mitrovic as he tried to follow up, but on both occasions the referee waved their protests away as Decordova-Reid then fired on the bar.

Mitrovic (L) appeals for a penalty after he felt he was brought down in the area

Man of the Match – Harrison Reed

For the first around 30 minutes when Fulham weren’t at the races, Reed kept his side in some sort of control of Cardiff since the away side dominated. Without him they could well have fallen behind when they were under pressure. It was an important, if understated performance from the midfielder.

What the manager’s said…

Fulham’s Scott Parker: “Three points is key currently in the growing season, and a third clean sheet on the bounce. When you play against a team like Cardiff you’re going to get put under extreme pressure, and occasionally the ball gets devote the right areas and it becomes a little bit of an onslaught.

“You have to defend your box very well and I thought we defended set plays and we limited them to a lot of long balls and second balls, which we dealt with very well. I would have like to have been better on the ball, but the message again was a clean sheet and job done.”

Cardiff’s Neil Harris: “It was unsatisfactory to drop the game since there had not been a lot inside it. First fifty percent I thought Fulham shaded this, but next half we’d a strong overall performance. But it had been fine outlines.

“I was let down to agree the charges. Experience outweighed a bit of naivety at the back write-up, but I think it was low-cost. But and then we might have away together with one in the other half.

“We enjoyed a lot of braveness in the next half, nevertheless we failed to do sufficient in the charges area, and that’s wherever games usually are won and lost. Fulham were far better in both places.”

What’s next?

Both edges are back action upon Tuesday. Fulham head to West Brom for a 5pm kick-off that is live on Sky Sports Football, while Cardiff host Derby for a seven.45pm kick-off.