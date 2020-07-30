Fulham 1 – 2 Cardiff

Fulham will play Brentford in the Championship play-off final after edging past Cardiff despite defeat in the second leg at Craven Cottage.

Cardiff were aiming to end up being the first side in Championship history to overturn a two-goal deficit from a semi-final first leg, and they went close to doing just that with a 2-1 win on Thursday night, but sooner or later succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

















Curtis Nelson gave Cardiff the start they wanted at Craven Cottage against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.



Curtis Nelson scored early to provide Cardiff hope, but they conceded a leveller on the night time within a minute as Neeskens Kebano struck – increasing his impressive free-kick by the end of the very first leg that proved so vital in this tie.

Lee Tomlin then put the Bluebirds back once again to within a goal of parity, but Fulham held to seal their spot at Wembley, where they will face their fierce west London rivals Brentford on Tuesday night – live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off 7.45pm).

Fulham triumph despite defeat at the Cottage



















24 seconds after going behind in the game to Cardiff, Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano grabbed an equaliser for his side in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.



Cardiff would have been dreaming of a bright start to give themselves some hope in the tie, and they got just that after eight minutes. Fulham didn’t deal with a large part into the heart of their area, and Nelson rose to nod home.

Their optimism would last significantly less than a minute, however. Just 24 seconds following the restart and Fulham restored their two-goal advantage in this semi-final. Bobby Decordova-Reid was afforded far too much space in the right channel to cross low for Kebano, who continued his excellent recent form with a low strike past Alex Smithies.

Neil Harris reacted at half-time to get Cardiff back into the overall game, throwing on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tomlin, and instantly the pair combined to have Cardiff to within a goal of Fulham again. With 47 minutes on the clock your home side didn’t deal with still another long throw, Mendez-Laing then saw a header saved, but Michael Hector’s failed attempt at a clearance fell perfectly for Tomlin to volley in from close range.



















Lee Tomlin scored along with his first touch of the overall game as the half-time substitute put Cardiff ahead on the night time against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.



Cardiff pushed for an equaliser and went so near to getting it on 72 minutes. Fulham had Marek Rodak to save as he denied Mendez-Laing from point-blank range, before reacting quickly to tip over a stinging Will Vaulks volley.

But there would be no comeback in the long run, as Fulham held to reach the last and keep their imagine an immediate go back to the Premier League alive.

What’s next?

Fulham will require on Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday, August 4. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Football, before a 7.45pm kick-off.