Fulham 1 – 0 Birm’ham

Josh Onomah struck deep into added time to keep Fulham’s automatic promotion hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Scott Parker’s side appeared set for frustration as they struggled to breakdown a Birmingham side now without a win in nine Sky Bet Championship matches.

But Onomah – on as a 60th-minute substitute – swept home from 12 yards to supply the victory that moves them to within four points of second-placed West Brom.

Prior to that particular moment, the Cottagers had struggled to break Birmingham down with in-demand Blues teenager Jude Bellingham coming closest to breaking the deadlock.

And the youngster came close to scoring his fifth league goal of the growing season when an early on header crashed against the Fulham crossbar.

Parker’s side survived that scare but did not look capable of taking full advantage until they injected more tempo in to the game after having a disappointing first half.

Even then, when they did manage to discover a way through the Birmingham defence, visiting keeper Lee Camp produced a succession of fine saves before that he was finally beaten by Onomah.

The Cottagers had struggled to find their feet following the restart, putting up with back-to-back defeats before the midweek win at QPR.

And it looked like they would rue the continuing lack of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was serving the second game of a three-match ban.

In the absence of the leading scorer, Bobby Decordova-Reid led the Cottagers’ attack but was unable to give you the same leading edge.

There was a larger sense of urgency in Fulham’s approach after the break as they dominated long periods of possession.

Ivan Cavaleiro got to the byline on the left hand side before pulling back, Anthony Knockaert did not make a proper connection and the winger’s shot was easily saved by Camp.

Camp again denied Knockaert before producing a superb double save your self from Joe Bryan and Decordova-Reid, however the keeper was powerless to stop Onomah claiming the points after being set up by Harrison Reed.