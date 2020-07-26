Fujitsu Lifebook T935 13.3″ Tablet Intel Core i5 5200U 2.2GHz 8GB Ram 256GB SSD Touchscreen Windows 10 Pro (Renewed)



Price: $249.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 05:05:10 UTC – Details)



The FUJITSU Tablet LIFEBOOK T935 is a versatile 2 in 1 Ultrabook for demanding professionals with dynamic work styles. Its ultra-thin, durable aluminum housing with magnesium lid, just 17.1 mm height, and its super lightweight enable you to travel in comfort. Intel Core i5 5200U 2.2GHz; 8GB Ram, 256G SSD, Webcam; Windows 10 Pro.

Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Intel Core i5 5200U 2.2GHz (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz)

8GB DDR3 RAM / 256GB SSD / Windows 10 Pro

Wireless / Bluetooth / Intel HD Graphics 5500