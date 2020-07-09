Fujifilm’s macOS webcam tool is out now

Fujifilm has released its software that lets you use X-series mirrorless cameras as a webcam for your Mac. The Fujifilm X Webcam tool was initially released for Windows computers in May; Fujifilm later said a Mac version would follow in mid-July.

Fujifilm X Webcam works with the X-T200, X-A7, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and the X-T4 X-series APS-C mirrorless models, as well as all three GFX medium format cameras. One note for Mac users is that Fujifilm only lists it as working with Zoom, Teams, Skype, and Meet through Chrome or Microsoft’s new Chromium-based version of Edge, so you might not be able to use it with Safari.

The software is available to download for free from Fujifilm’s website right now.