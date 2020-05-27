Fujifilm releases app to turn mirrorless cameras into webcams

Fujifilm has actually launched brand-new software application that allows you make use of particular X-series as well as GFX-series mirrorless cameras as ultra-high-qualitywebcams The app is called Fujifilm X Webcam as well as persuades USB, allowing you take advantage of much sharper lenses as well as bigger picture sensing units than the potato cam in your laptop computer. You’re also able to usage Fujifilm’s prominent movie simulation settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has actually driven unmatched need for webcams due to the change to remote job, with severe supply lacks as well as jacked-up costs. Canon has actually currently launched a comparable cam energy for most of its electronic cameras, as well as it’s feasible to make various other business’ cameras job as webcams with a little additional equipment.

We released an overview to doing this earlier in the month. Here’s exactly how Dan Seifert’s laptop computer cam contrasts to his Fujifilm mirrorless cam:

Fujifilm X Webcam deals with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, as well as all GFXcameras The app is cost-free, as well as now it’s just offered for Windows computer systems.