Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera with Fuji Instant Film (40 Sheets) & Accessories Bundle Includes Case, Filters, Album, Lens, and More



Price: $99.95

(as of Jul 17,2020 17:37:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Photos in a flash!

Your search is over. DNO gives you everything you need to take great photos and cherish them for a lifetime, including:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera



Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera in Ice Blue: Perfect instant print camera for anyone from photography beginners to nostalgic pros.

START SNAPPING IN SECONDS – You’ll be the talk of the party and the center of attention with your new FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera. It’s simple to use, so anyone can easily achieve crystal clear, vibrant photos in no time. Plus, built-in flash and Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens are enclosed in a fun Ice Blue package that everyone will love using

.

Make sure to keep it as cute and perfect as the day you got it.



ADORABLY DURABLE – With how much you love your Fujifilm Instax Mini, you should make sure to keep it as cute and perfect as the day you got it. Protect your Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 with our vegan leather case. It’s durable, lightweight, and lined with soft microfiber to keep your camera stylishly protected from bumps, dust, and drops. And with the adjustable strap, you’ll also be able to take your photography skills with you everywhere for endless picture-taking fun.

.



2 Twin Packs of Fujifilm instax mini Instant Film (40 Sheets)



2 Twin Packs of Instant Film: Start shooting as soon as the moment strikes, with enough film for 40 Photos.

ENJOY YOUR PHOTOS, INSTANTLY – Miss the days when you had to get your pictures developed? Staring at your photos on a screen doesn’t always cut it. we give you the camera and film to take the photos. Move over smartphone camera, it’s time to start taking pictures you’ll actually print

Colorful Accessories Bundle Kit for Fujifilm Instax Mini 9



60 Sticker Frames: Make your photos even more fun by adorning them with colorful sticker designs.

10 Hanging Frames: Reusable, brightly colored frames look great hanging on any wall you choose.

10 Clips and String: Display the hanging frames for parties or personalized home décor in seconds!

START SNAPPING IN SECONDS – You’ll be the talk of the party and the center of attention with your new FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera. It’s simple to use, so anyone can easily achieve crystal clear, vibrant photos in no time. Plus, built-in flash and Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens are enclosed in a fun ICE BLUE package that everyone will love using!

JUST ADD THE MOMENT – Don’t let another moment slip away! This Polaroid-style Fuji Camera and Accessories Bundle by Deals Number One is packed to the brim with everything you need to snap and savor each and every memorable minute, including: a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera, 2 Instant Film 20-Packs, Camera Case with Adjustable Strap, 64-Photo Album, Selfie Lens, 4 Colored Filters, 10 Hanging Frames, 10 Clips and String, 60 Sticker Frames, 5 Plastic Stand-Up Frames, and Microfiber Cleaning Cloth.

ENJOY YOUR PHOTOS, INSTANTLY – Miss the days when you had to get your pictures developed? Feeling nostalgic about your old Polaroid camera ? Staring at your photos on a screen doesn’t always cut it. Deals Number One gives you the camera and film to take the photos, as well as the album, frames, and display options to fill your home with your favorite memories. Move over smartphone camera, it’s time to start taking pictures you’ll actually print!

THE NEWEST MUST-HAVE GIFT – Looking for a gift that’s sure to put a smile on their faces? Lucky for you, Deals Number One’s FujiFilm Instax Camera and Accessories bundle will do just that. It’s the perfect present for birthdays, Christmas, holidays, and any special occasions that you want to make even more special.

YOUR SATISFACTION IS OUR TOP PRIORITY – Your new camera and accessories set should bring you nothing but smiles. That’s why we offer you our unbeatable 90-Day Money Back Guarantee combined with unparalleled customer service. At the slightest sign of a frown, just contact us and we’ll refund your money. It’s that simple.