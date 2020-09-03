Fujifilm breaks mirrorless speed record with new f/1.0 lens

Fujifilm has announced a new 50mm X-series lens with an unprecedented f/1.0 aperture. The XF 50mmF1.0 R WR is the world’s first f/1 autofocus lens for mirrorless cameras, according to Fujifilm, and marks the 35th X-series lens the company has produced. Its field of view is about 75mm-equivalent on Fujifilm’s APS-C sensors.

Fujifilm’s previous fastest lens was the 56mm f/1.2, which is the aperture that companies like Canon and Nikon also tend to top out at when designing autofocus lenses. While Canon did make an autofocus 50mm f/1.0 for its DSLRs at one point, it was discontinued decades ago. Nikon and Leica have made f/0.95 lenses before, but they only worked with manual focus. Large apertures allow the user to achieve shallower depth of field and shoot at faster shutter speeds or lower ISO settings.

Long in development, this is very much a statement lens for Fujifilm rather than something that’ll be a practical tool for most photographers. The difference in depth of field between this and the 56mm f/1.2 will be at least partially offset by the shorter focal length, and the 50mm is much larger and heavier at 845g, or about 1.9lbs. It does offer weather sealing, however.

The XF 50mmF1.0 R WR will be available this fall…