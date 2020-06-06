Fugitives arrested in South Carolina on charges of injuring NYPD sergeant in Bronx looting incident

The incident involving the sergeant occurred Tuesday close to Yankee Stadium because the officer was responding on foot to a report of 20 to 30 folks popping out of a looted pawnshop, in line with stories.

After being struck the sergeant went to the hospital with critical accidents, Weaver stated.

The sheriff stated Hough and Velasquez have been rapidly recognized as suspects. He stated each males reside in the Bronx however have ties to Georgetown County.

“Intelligence suggested the two were fleeing New York to avoid prosecution and likely headed back to Georgetown,” Weaver stated.

He stated investigators arrested Hough first in the car parking zone of a neighborhood Walmart Friday morning.

Velasquez was arrested at a motel the place Weaver stated he was hiding out.

They have been awaiting extradition again to New York.

The manhunt included members of the U.S. Marshal Service and the NYPD.